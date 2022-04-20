Prince Harry says he feels Princess Diana's presence 'in everything' he does

Prince Harry opens up about his connection with his late mother Princess Diana in recent interview with Today, via ET Canada. During the chat, the host of the show Hoda Kotb asked Harry if he mentions his mother to his eldest child, Archie. For the unversed, Princess Diana passed away on August 31 1997 in a tragic car crash in Paris.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently holding the fifty Invictus Games in The Hague in the Netherlands, revealed he does bring up the subject often, "Yes, very much so. I don’t tell him all the stuff that happened, but I tell him ‘This is Grandma Diana’ and we’ve got a couple of photos up in the house." He added, "For me [my mother’s presence] is constant." Harry detailed that he has felt her more in the last two years since Meghan Markle and he left for the States after quitting the royal life.

Meanwhile, Harry elaborated, "It is almost as though she’s done her bit with my brother and now she’s very much like helping me. She got him set up and now she’s helping me set up. That’s what it feels like. He’s got his kids, I’ve got my kids," while he mentioned that he was aware that their circumstances are totally different. The Duke remarked, "I feel her presence in almost everything that I do now, but definitely more so in the last two years than ever before. Without question. She’s watching over us." On a more emotional note, Harry shared, "I’m sure she is [proud of me]."

ALSO READ Prince Harry open to seeking help of a mediator to sort his relationship with Prince William: Report