Prince Harry says he was ashamed of catching 'kissing disease' in 2002: Impact on me was huge

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, recently opened up about suffering from glandular fever or 'Mono' in 2002. It is a common disease experienced in late teens and early 20s that spreads through saliva. The Duke of Sussex revealed his ‘kissing disease’ made headlines which made him feel embarrassed. In a court hearing on Tuesday the Duke of Sussex recalled the huge stigma surrounding Mono which he suffered from.

Prince Harry says he was ashamed of catching 'kissing disease'

Prince Harry recently shared his health scare back at that time and said: “The impact on me was huge.” He slammed a UK-based publishing group for making his health scare public. He continued he was “not sure how anyone outside of his immediate family knew” about it. The Duke of Sussex added, “The whole school seemed to know, no one would go near me and I was a bit of a laughing stock. I was miserable.”

The former military pilot added that he was teased endlessly after the tabloid made sure the whole country knew about his diagnosis. Prince Harry also made allegations against a leading newspaper for hacking his phone and leaking information. On June 6, he shared a statement which said, “Tabloids would routinely publish articles about me that were often wrong but interspersed with snippets of truth, which I now think were most likely gleaned from voicemail interception and/or unlawful information gathering.” However, the company’s attorney Andrew Green KCalleged that the information about Prince Harry were ‘disclosed by or on behalf of royal households of the royal family.’

Prince Harry’s previous relationships were destroyed by media

Meanwhile, The Duke said the media were ready to destroy every relationship he had to keep him alone. In one instance, Prince Harry explained that the media sowed seeds of distrust between him and older brother Prince Williams covering the two's disagreement over whether to meet Princess Diana's former butler or not.

Not only this but also other topics discussed include how the alleged publication covered the controversy over Harry dressing up as a Nazi during a party. The press coverage affected his relationship with Chelsy Davy which made him concerned he might be expelled from Eton College for allegedly taking drugs.

