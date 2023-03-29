Prince Harry says he was conditioned to 'never complain, never explain' while dealing with media

Prince Harry and a few other known names are suing Associated Newspapers Ltd, publisher of the Daily Mail. for illegal information gathering. The 38-year-old has submitted a witness statement where he talks about how he was conditioned to "never complain, never explain" while dealing with the press. Continue reading to know more details about what he said.

Prince Harry on his relationship with the press

"Following the death of my mother in 1997 when I was 12 years old and her treatment at the hands of the press, I have always had an uneasy relationship with the press," said Harry referring to the beloved Princess Diana. "However, as a member of the Institution, the policy was to 'never complain, never explain.' There was no alternative; I was conditioned to accept it. For the most part, I accepted the interest in my performing my public functions," said Prince Harry, according to People.

The Duke of Sussex added that dating his wife, Meghan Markle made him "increasingly troubled by the approach of not taking action against the press" despite "vicious persistent attacks, harassment and intrusive, sometimes racist articles concerning" her. He felt "the situation got worse" when Meghan got pregnant and gave birth to Prince Archie in 2019.

Prince Harry on NGN's phone hacking

Prince Harry revealed that he became aware of News Group Newspapers and their attempts at phone hacking. "The Institution was without a doubt withholding information from me for a long time about NGN's phone hacking and that has only become clear in recent years as I have pursued my own claim with different legal advice and representation," he revealed. "It is not an exaggeration to say that the bubble burst in terms of what I knew in 2020 when I moved out of the United Kingdom," he referred to his and Meghan's move to California.

"To this day, there are members of the Royal Family and friends of mine who may have been targeted by NGN and I have no idea whether they have or have not brought claims. There was never any centralised discussion between us about who had brought claims as each office in the Institution is siloed. There is this misconception that we are all in constant communication with one another but that is not true," Prince Harry explained.

Prince Harry says this is "not just about me" and that he is doing it for his country. "I am bringing this claim because I love my country and I remain deeply concerned by the unchecked power, influence, and criminality of Associated," he explained. "The evidence I have seen shows that Associated's journalists are criminals with journalistic powers which should concern every single one of us. The British public deserve to know the full extent of this cover up and I feel it is my duty to expose it," Harry concluded.