Prince Harry says he's making sure the Queen is 'protected and got the right people around her'

In a recent interview with Today, via Page Six, Prince Harry opened up about his recent pit stop at the Windsor Palace to meet his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Harry was joined by his wife Megan Markle on the visit and reportedly the couple also met with Prince Charles, Harry's father, who was also present at the Castle at the time.

During the chat, Harry shared details about meeting the monarch after a long time, "Being with her, it was great," He added, "It was just so nice to see her… She’s on great form." The Duke mentioned that the family shared a cup of tea and some laughter together as he noted, "She’s always got a great sense of humour with me." He also revealed that he did in fact make her laugh and revealed, "It was really nice to catch up with her."

Meanwhile, the Duke and the Duchess are currently living in California ever since they quit royal life and have an ongoing legal disagreement with the British government related to the family's security details in the Prince's homeland which has delayed their return to Britain. Harry brought up his concerns for the Queen during the interview now that he is far away from his homeland and explained, "I’m just making sure that she’s, you know, protected and got the right people around her." He then added, "You know, home — home for me, now, is you know, for the time being, is in the states."

As for living in California, Harry shared that he has no qualms about his move to the States. The Duke of Sussex remarked, "We’ve been welcomed with open arms."

