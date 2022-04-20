Prince Harry says he's a 'proud papa' as daughter Lilibet takes her first steps

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet is growing up fast and recently, in an interview with People, the Duke of Sussex gushed about his little one and the little achievements that she has unlocked already. Prince Harry went on to brag about his 10-month-old's latest milestone as he spoke about his kids in the recent interview.

Revealing how his daughter is currently obsessed with following the footsteps of her brother, his three-year-old son Archie, Prince Harry gave a sweet update on what his kids have been up to. Speaking about being a "proud papa" with his little girl's test milestone, the Duke of Sussex said, "Her current priorities are trying to keep up with her brother; she took her first step just a few days ago!", via People.

The royal who has currently been busy with the 5th instalment of the Invictus Games which he has co-founded also revealed how he has introduced his son to the same. Revealing that he had a conversation with Archie about veterans competing in the tournament, he told People, "I showed Archie a video of wheelchair basketball and rugby from the Invictus Games in Sydney, and he absolutely loved it."

Prince Harry launched the Invictus Games in 2014 and opened up about having immense respect for the Invictus community, adding that he has tremendous respect for the sacrifices made by the veterans as well as their families while they were away serving their nation. Speaking about his own army days, Prince Harry also noted that he always thought of having a family and a wife after finishing his duty since he didn't want to put them through the heartache of being apart for long.

