Prince Harry says Princes Charles passed on 'pain & suffering'; Wants to 'break the cycle' within royal family

During a recent podcast experience, Prince Harry was brutally honest about how Prince Charles' parenting style affected him negatively with "a lot of genetic pain and suffering" passed on.

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell revelations about the royal family to Oprah Winfrey made headlines, Harry disclosed some more tantalising secrets during his recent appearance on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast. The 36-year-old former senior royal member was all guns blazing as he criticised his father Prince Charles' parenting style, which had a negative effect on him.

According to Harry, his dad treated him the same way he was treated by his parents Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip. Wanting to "break the cycle" within his family, it was after realising that much of the way he was treated as a youngster was a result of how Charles was raised. While Harry never saw or knew about it, he suddenly started to piece it together and went, 'OK, so this is where he went to school, this is what happened, I know this about his life, I also know that is connected to his parents so that means he’s treated me the way he was treated, so how can I change that for my own kids?'

Hence, Harry is where he is now, moving his whole family to the US and while that wasn't the plan, Harry had to make decisions and put his "family" and "mental health" first. As for how his father really treated him, Harry confessed, "It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway," before adding, "So we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say, 'You know what? That happened to me, I’m going to make sure that doesn’t happen to you.'"

