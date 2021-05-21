Prince Harry says ‘Stigma thrives on silence’ as he continues advocating for mental health & new docuseries

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey recently gave fans a deeper look into the making of their docuseries The Me You Can’t See that promotes mental health and well being.

Ever since the release of Prince Harry and Oprah’s docuseries on mental health release, the media and the world has been shaken by the confessions and revelations made by the prince about his and Meghan Markle’s former life as senior royals. Now, the duo recently appeared on Good Morning America and spoke about the process of creating the series--The Me You Can’t See.

In the series, Harry can be seen chatting with the late Robin William’s son Zak Williams, who has become an advocate for mental health in the seven years since his father died by suicide. “Zak‘s story a classic example, and the sort of parallel thread between what happened with him at his age and what happened to me at my age, it’s remarkably similar,” he said at GMA. “But there was one thing that he said in a follow-up conversation, which was his service to others has helped heal him, and I think that was a really key moment for Oprah, myself, and Zak… to go, ‘Wow, this, it’s true.’” “Stigma thrives on silence,” he added. “So as long as it thrives on silence, the best that we can all do collectively is continue to talk and share stories that are so relatable to so many people around the world.”

Oprah commended Prince Harry‘s candour with his own mental health struggles regarding the death of his mother at a young age. “I think lots of people have been through grief, particularly this year … and have not been able to grieve properly,” she explained. “So I think hearing someone like Harry talk about it or hearing other people share how their inability to really step into the moment and do the grieving in a way that could be helpful to them at the time allows other people to see themselves.”

