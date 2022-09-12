Prince Harry says Windsor Castle is 'a lonely place' without his grandmother the Queen
While greeting the crowds at Windsor Castle, Prince Harry talks about his late grandmother.
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, the royal family made their way to Windsor Castle where the Queen was stationed. The Queen passed away at her Balmoral residence as she was being kept under medical supervision before her demise. While Princes William and Harry reached Balmoral on Thursday, they also travelled to London over the weekend.
As he made his way to Windsor Castle, Prince Harry encountered the many people who had come to the Queen's residence to pay their respects to the monarch. The Duke of Sussex greeted the local public and told the crowds that the Castle was not the same without his grandmother. Harry told the mourners, "[It’s] a lonely place up there now without her," via Page Six. He also added, "Whichever room she was in, you felt her presence throughout."
Meanwhile, Harry was joined by not only his wife Meghan Markle who had stayed behind in London while the Duke visited the Queen at Balmoral, but also by his brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, who had also remained at Windsor with the kids while the now-Prince of Wales took his uncles Prince Andrew and Edward to the Queen in her last moments. Alongside William, Kate has also been given the title of Princess of Wales which was last held by the popularly-loved late Princess Diana.
As for the Queen's heir, Prince Charles has now taken his mother's position as the monarch and has taken on the ropes of the reign as King Charles III with his wife Camile as his Queen Consort.
