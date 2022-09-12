Prince Harry says Windsor Castle is 'a lonely place' without his grandmother the Queen

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, the royal family made their way to Windsor Castle where the Queen was stationed. The Queen passed away at her Balmoral residence as she was being kept under medical supervision before her demise. While Princes William and Harry reached Balmoral on Thursday, they also travelled to London over the weekend.

As he made his way to Windsor Castle, Prince Harry encountered the many people who had come to the Queen's residence to pay their respects to the monarch. The Duke of Sussex greeted the local public and told the crowds that the Castle was not the same without his grandmother. Harry told the mourners, "[It’s] a lonely place up there now without her," via Page Six. He also added, "Whichever room she was in, you felt her presence throughout."