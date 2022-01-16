Prince Harry seeks judicial review over right to pay for UK police protection

Prince Harry is reportedly seeking a judicial review against a Home Office decision preventing him from personally funding police protection for himself and his family while in the UK. A legal spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex released a statement on Saturday adding that it was "necessary to release a statement setting the facts straight" regarding Harry's pleas for security after his claim for a judicial review was filed in September.

For the unreversed, since stepping back from their roles as senior members of the royal family in 2020, Harry and wife Meghan Markle lost their taxpayer-funded police protection. The Duke had first offered to personally pay for UK security for himself and his family in January 2020 during a visit to Sandringham, although it was dismissed revealed the new statement.

The legal spokesperson for Prince Harry also added, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family, yet that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed while in the UK. In the absence of such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home."

The statement also added that the UK will always be Prince Harry’s home and a country that he wants his wife and children to be safe in and hence he's seeking a legal review over the right to pay for his family's protection while in the country.

While Prince Harry has flown to the UK twice after stepping down from his royal duties, the Duchess of Sussex hasn't returned to the UK since their exit. Also, Prince Harry and Markle's daughter Lilibet Lilibet, who is now seven months, is yet to meet her great-grandmother the Queen, grandfather the Prince of Wales and other members of the family.

