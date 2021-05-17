Prince Harry sends Twitter into frenzy over his comments on USA’s First Amendment; Royal called it ‘bonkers’

Prince Harry recently started a massive debate on Twitter with his comments about America’s First Amendment rights. Scroll down to see what he said.

After Prince Harry’s telling chat with Dax Shepherd on his podcast, the former royal is trending on Twitter! If you missed it, the Duke of Sussex previously opened up on Dax’s “Armchair Expert” podcast, talking about the “feeding frenzy” that arose when he and Meghan Markle first moved to California. “I’ve got so much I want to say about the First Amendment as I sort of understand it, but it is bonkers,” Prince Harry said. “I don’t want to start going down the First Amendment route because that’s a huge subject and one which I don’t understand because I’ve only been here a short time.” “But, you can find a loophole in anything. You can capitalize or exploit what’s not said rather than uphold what is said,” he added.

If you’re unfamiliar, the First Amendment states: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”

While many netizens are defending the Prince, many are criticising his thoughts. While one supported tweeted: “Half the people moaning about Prince Harry and his comments about the First Amendment are US and UK racist twats who keep trying (incorrectly) to use it as cover for the bile they spew. The other half are British who are gleeful something bad may come his way. Both are pathetic.”

Another one wrote: “Did Prince Harry say that he didn’t understand the First Amendment or did he criticize people scapegoating the First Amendment to use as a loophole to harass people via the media? Because I’m pretty sure that is what he said.” To this, New Zealand journalist Dan Wotton replied: “The First Amendment is one of the biggest reasons why the USA is a bastion of free speech and freedom of expression. The fact Prince Harry doesn’t like it because he thinks rich privileged folk deserve more rights than everyone else says a lot!”

