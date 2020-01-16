Prince Harry set to host first royal engagement at Buckingham since #Megxit crisis; Details Inside

The event comes amid the royal family crisis which they were dealing with since Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family.

Almost a week after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell announcement, the Duke of Sussex is all set to host his first royal engagement on Thursday. The event comes amid the royal family crisis which they were dealing with since Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step back as senior members of the royal family. On Thursday, Prince Harry will be hosting the Rugby League World Cup 2021 draw at Buckingham Palace where he will meet representatives from all 21 nations participating in the mega sporting event.

Ahead of the event, the official Sussex Royal also released a video on Instagram launching a new initiative for the mental health of rugby players. "A new initiative created by the RFL that will champion the importance of good mental fitness and create sustainable legacy the sport can be proud of," Harry's post read.

Reports also state that post their announcement, Prince Harry is expected to stay in the UK for another one week and not return to Canada immediately. Meghan Markle and son Archie Harrison continue to stay in Canada amid the royal family drama. While in Canada, Meghan paid a surprise visit to the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre and met a group of women bringing about a positive change in the Vancouver community on Wednesday.

The former Suits actress visited the women's centre during tea time and spent time interacting with them to understand how their organisation impacts the community. A photo from this visit was also widely shared on social media.

