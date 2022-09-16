Prince Harry set to wear military uniform for Queen Elizabeth's final vigil in a special tribute
Prince Harry will reportedly wear his military uniform as he will join Queen Elizabeth's seven other grandchildren in a special tribute at the final vigil.
Prince Harry has now reportedly been allowed to wear his military uniform at Queen Elizabeth II's final vigil as a part of a special tribute. As reported by Page Six, the Duke of Sussex will be wearing his military uniform when he takes part in a special vigil this Saturday. Previously, he was denied to wear the uniform at Queen's coffin service.
The Queen’s eight grandchildren, including Prince William and Harry, are expected to stand on Saturday evening for a 15-minute vigil alongside their grandmother’s coffin. Also joining them will be cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara and Peter Philips and Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn. It's not yet known whether Prince Harry will also wear his military uniform for the funeral on Monday as well.
A source informed Page Six that it wasn't Harry who asked to be allowed to wear the uniform. The source informed, "He was simply prepared to wear whatever his grandmother made plans for. He’s focused on honouring her and that’s it. If they’d like him in uniform, I have no reason to think that he won’t oblige."
Previously reacting to not being allowed to wear the uniform, as his spokesperson informed, "His decade of military service is not determined by the uniform he wears and we respectfully ask that focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II." At the recently held coffin service in Westminster Hall, Prince Harry was seen getting tearful as he mourned the loss of his grandmother.
