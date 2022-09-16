Prince Harry set to wear military uniform for Queen Elizabeth's final vigil in a special tribute

Prince Harry has now reportedly been allowed to wear his military uniform at Queen Elizabeth II's final vigil as a part of a special tribute. As reported by Page Six, the Duke of Sussex will be wearing his military uniform when he takes part in a special vigil this Saturday. Previously, he was denied to wear the uniform at Queen's coffin service.

The Queen’s eight grandchildren, including Prince William and Harry, are expected to stand on Saturday evening for a 15-minute vigil alongside their grandmother’s coffin. Also joining them will be cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Zara and Peter Philips and Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn. It's not yet known whether Prince Harry will also wear his military uniform for the funeral on Monday as well.