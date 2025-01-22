Prince Harry Settles His Case Against The Sun Before Trial’s Official Commencement; Publication Offers ‘Apology’

Prince Harry was once adamant to get back at the U.K. tabloids for years of unlawful invasion of privacy. But in a shocking turn of events, the Duke of Sussex settled his lawsuit against The Sun, owned by Rupert Murdoch, before the trial officially began.

Harry accused the publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) of gathering illegal information by journalists and private investigators. On January 22, both parties settled the case after reaching an agreement at London’s Royal Courts of Justice.

Earlier, hundreds of other plaintiffs who accused NGN on the charges of alleged phone hacking and other unlawful surveillance settled their cases with the publication. The Prince was one of the two claimants who refused to withdraw complaints or settle their cases at the time.

The official trial was dated to begin on January 21 but was delayed by one day due to settlement discussions, which Harry eventually went through with. Following the settlement, the media publication released a statement to People magazine.

They offered "a full and unequivocal apology" to the Duke for the serious intrusion into his private life and for the unethical activities carried out by private investigators to get first on the Duke and Duchess while they resided in the U.K.

NGN also revealed that they had agreed to pay for the "substantial damages" to Harry. They have apologized for phone hacking, unlawful surveillance, and misuse of private information. According to the statement, the publication house asked for pardon for the impact they might have caused on the Duke and his late mother Princess Diana’s life with their intensive media coverage.

Advertisement

“We acknowledge and apologize for the distress caused to the Duke, and the damage inflicted on relationships, friendships, and family, and have agreed to pay him substantial damages,” the statement added. A spokesperson for the media house told the outlet that settling the case was in favor of both parties and their financial interests.