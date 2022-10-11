Prince Harry shares adorable updates on his and Meghan Markle's kids Archie Harrison, Lilibet Diana

Prince Harry is all about the "doting dad" vibes! The Duke of Sussex recently spoke - on a video call - with the winners of this year's WellChild Awards and gave adorable updates on his and Meghan Markle's darling kids - son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 1. While initially scheduled to be there in person for the award ceremony in Manchester, Harry and Meghan were unable to attend after Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8.

When speaking with Henry Waines and his parents Shevonne and Ben, Prince Harry - from his and Meghan Markle's Montecito mansion - highlighted and quipped how he shares the same name with the 4-year-old boy: "My name is Henry. Well, everyone calls me Harry. I have no idea why," via People. For the unversed, Harry's given name is Henry Charles Albert David. When Shevonne revealed that Harry was the inspiration behind their son's name, the 38-year-old royal blushed and covered his face, joking, "Don't tell me that!"

Prince Harry then apologised to Henry for not being able to attend the special ceremony in person last month, where the latter was bestowed with the Inspirational Child Award for ages 4 to 6. Henry sweetly assured Harry that it was "alright." Harry then compared Henry's cute voice to that of his own son, Archie: "You sound just like my son Archie, with that little squeaky voice. I love it." When Henry adorably asked how his children Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor were doing, Harry's proud dad vibes came beaming through: "Archie is very, very busy. And Lili is learning to use her voice, which is great"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have 3 "Emotional Support Dogs"

Prince Harry also spoke with Isabelle Delaney, who was awarded the Inspirational Young Person Award for ages 12 to 14. During the video call, Harry showed his happiness over seeing Isabelle's Labradoodle named Hope, who is training to be the teenager's assistance dog. Isabelle's mom Heather explained how Hope helps her daughter go to places which are loud and busy, aiding the teen in keeping "calm" and "happy."

Talking about the importance of needing a dog to keep calm, Prince Harry spoke fondly and his and Meghan Markle's 3 "emotional support dogs" - Pula Guy and Mia: "I tell you what, we all need a dog that keeps us calm. I've got three in this house now. So, we basically have five children. [Heather and husband Andy laughed] I've got a black Labrador called Pula, a rescue beagle called Guy. And we got another rescue beagle called Mia."

Prince Harry also couldn't help himself from quipping about his family pets: "And between the three of them, they charge around chasing squirrels and causing all sorts of problems to us, every single day. But they are also emotional support dogs 100% — when they're behaving."

Isabelle was a victim of bullying in school, however, she persevered and tremendously benefits from a fresh start in a new school. Harry wished Isabelle all the best when it comes to embarking on her new chapter while hoping to meet them one day.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had flown to the UK to attend three charity events, one of which was the WellChild Awards. The flagship event is a highlight on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's calendar with Harry as a patron of the organisation since 2007, while Meghan joined her husband at the 2018 and 2019 events. The couple was supposed to attend the award ceremony on September 8, however, on the same day, Harry's beloved grandmother The Queen passed away at the age of 96 at her beloved Balmoral Castle.

The WellChild Awards continued as per schedule, whilst the organisation put out a short statement: "It is with great sadness that we learnt of the passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II, grandmother of our Patron The Duke of Sussex. Our thoughts are with the whole of The Royal Family at this difficult time. Our social media channels will be silent during this period of mourning."

Ultimately, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were by the royal family's side for the entirety of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral events. They returned to LA, where Archie and Lilibet were, after the state funeral, which took place on September 19.