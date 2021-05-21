Prince Harry shares devastating details from Meghan Markle’s suicide scare: I was ashamed that it got this bad

Prince Harry recently shared heartbreaking details from the night Meghan Markle contemplated taking her own life. Scroll down to see how Harry remembers the devastating night.

*Trigger Warning*

Former Duke of Sussex Prince Harry recently revealed some heartbreaking details while recalling the night that his wife Meghan Markle almost took her own life. While the couple had previously spoken about this in their infamous chat with Orpah Winfrey in March, Prince Harry has just shared a deeper perspective into what happened and it is devastating. If you missed it, back in March, the Duchess admitted she had suicidal thoughts due to the pressure she was facing from the media and the constant bullying she was victim to for years.

Now, in his new docu-series--The Me You Can’t See, Harry got candid about the night and why Meghan didn’t act on her terrifying thoughts. “The thing that stopped her from seeing it through was how unfair it would be on me after everything that had happened to my mum and to now be put in a position of losing another woman in my life, with a baby inside of her, our baby,” Harry said in the documentary series. “The scariest thing for her was her clarity of thought. She hadn’t ‘lost it.’ She wasn’t crazy. She wasn’t self-medicating, be it through pills or through alcohol. She was absolutely sober. She was completely sane. Yet in the quiet of night, these thoughts woke her up.”

“I’m somewhat ashamed of the way that I dealt with it,” Harry continued. “And of course, because of the system that we were in and the responsibilities and the duties that we had, we had a quick cuddle, and then we had to get changed and had to jump in a convoy with a police escort and drive to the Royal Albert Hall for a charity event and then step out into a wall of cameras and pretend as though everything’s OK. There wasn’t an option to say, ‘You know what? Tonight we’re not going to go. Because just imagine the stories that come from that.”

Harry also opened up about the event they attended following this conversation, at the Royal Albert Hall. “While my wife and I were in those chairs, gripping each other’s hand, the moment the lights go down, Meghan starts crying,” he said. “I’m feeling sorry for her, but I’m also really angry with myself that we’re stuck in this situation. I was ashamed that it got this bad. I was ashamed to go to my family. Because to be honest with you, like a lot of other people my age could probably relate to, I know that I’m not gonna get from my family what I need.”

If you know someone in crisis or feel the need to reach out, do not hesitate to contact a suicide prevention centre or helpline.

