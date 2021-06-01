Prince Harry to SKIP Princess Diana’s statue unveiling in July as Duke doesn’t wanna miss birth of 2nd baby?

According to royal experts, it’s possible that Prince Harry will skip reuniting with his family at Princess Diana’s statue unveiling as his and Meghan Markle’s baby is due this summer, very close to the event date.

Royal expert Russell Myers recently spoke to Lorraine and got candid about the tense relationship between Prince William and Prince Harry. According to the journalist’s believes, the Duke of Sussex who lives in LA now is quite excited to reunite with elder brother William at the unveiling of their late mum Diana's statue. The statue of Lady Di is set to be unveiled next month, what would have been her 60th birthday. Prince William and Harry have both been working together on the statue since 2017.

While chatting with Lorraine, Myers said: "This will be July 1st. Now, it's been long in the making, this - she would have been 60. This is a big deal because the boys - William and Harry - have been working on this statue for quite a long time. I think 2017, they started putting the initial plans together. And will they, won't they be seen together? "It makes me so sad when we see these images of them [together]," Cat admitted on the chat show.

"It's been talked about for so many months now, this deteriorating relationship," Russell continued. "And the issue is that Harry is expecting a second child - a baby girl on the way - and whether they will attend together or whether they will make separate speeches. "The things I'm being told is they still really want to be there, both of them. Certainly, William and Kate will be there. But whether Harry can fly over there because the baby is imminently due this summer... it will certainly be in the next couple of weeks."

