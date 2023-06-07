Prince Harry slams James Hewitt rumors and Piers Morgan ‘intimidation’ in court battle with MGN; DETAILS here

Prince Harry appeared on the second day of trial of a court battle against Mirror Group Newspapers in the London High Court. He became the first senior British royal to make an appearance in court in about 130 years.

Prince Harry is suing Mirror Group Newspapers in High Court over the damages. He claims that journalists of MGN used illegal methods like phone hacking, deception, blagging, and using private investigators for unlawful activities and to gain personal information about the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex has made some explosive comments during his witness statement in the high court. Here is what he said about the James Hewitt rumors.

Prince Harry during the court battle

During the five hour grilling in the High Court, Prince Harry lashed out at Piers Morgan – former Mirror editor and tabloid. Harry slammed the Mirror’s rumors that his father was James Hewitt. He claimed that these tabloid rumors suggesting his father was Diana’s former lover were intended to oust him from the royal family. The Duke of Sussex also described ‘horrific personal attacks and intimidation’ by Piers Morgan.

During his 55 page long witness testimony, Prince Harry also called the U.K. government and media at their ‘rock bottom’ and asked, “How much more blood will stain their typing fingers before someone can put a stop to this madness?” Though the Duke of Sussex denounced the British government in his statement, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak refused to comment on the same. Referring to the death of his mother Princess Diana, Prince Harry also said that some journalists and editors are possibly responsible for the death.

Prince Harry will now also have to face a court battle in Washington as his US visa is challenged by the Heritage foundation after he admitted to illegal drug use in Spare.

