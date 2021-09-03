Prince Harry SLAMS vaccine 'misinformation' & 'lies' being spread in media: This is a system we need to break

Prince Harry has recently made a virtual appearance at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021 where the Duke paid tribute to the Oxford University scientists who contributed towards the AstraZeneca vaccine. As per ET Canada, he also called out ‘news’ media and social media for spreading ‘misinformation’ and ‘lies’ about vaccination.

Honouring the scientists and researchers from Oxford University, Harry said the ‘breakthrough research’ will eventually bring the world ‘vaccine equity.’ “Until every community can access the vaccine, and until every community is connected to trustworthy information about the vaccine, then we are all at risk. That’s a common refrain my wife and I have heard in convenings with vaccine experts, heads of industry, community advocates, and global leaders,” he added.

The Duke of Sussex did not hesitate to call out anti-vaxxers and “news and social media” for spreading “mass-scale misinformation” and for creating “vaccine hesitancy” which is “dividing communities and eroding trust.” “This is a system we need to break if we are to overcome COVID-19 and the rise of new variants,” he added.

Lauding the Oxford scientists, Harry said they are the ‘heroes of the highest order.’ “For the rest of us — including global governments, pharmaceutical leaders, and heads of business — we have to keep doing our part,” Prince Harry said, adding that ‘sharing vaccine science,’ ‘supporting’ and ‘empowering developing countries with more flexibility’ must be the goals.

According to ET Canada, while concluding, the prince described the scientists as “bulwark of humanity” and thanked them for their contribution and support. He urged everyone to move forward together and diminish the disparity in vaccine access between developed and developing countries. “Less than two percent of people in the developing world have received a single dose at this point, and many of their healthcare workers are still not even vaccinated. We cannot move forward together unless we address this imbalance as one,” he said.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle gave THIS sweet present to Prince Harry for 1st anniversary; Here’s what’s in store this year