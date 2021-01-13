Prince Harry sporting a ponytail after moving to LA? Duke’s neighbour Rob Lowe describes his new look

Prince Harry’s neighbour Rob Lowe recently revealed that he saw the Duke sporting a ponytail! Scroll down to see what else he said.

Prince Harry has made many changes since moving to LA and leaving behind the proper British setting he was used to living in, but is the Prince’s newest change a new hairdo? Prince Harry’s neighbour and West Wing actor Rob Lowe recently opened up about the odd change he saw in the Duke of Sussex.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show, Rob revealed that Prince Harry lives about a mile away from him, then the actor revealed that while the Duke is very reclusive, Rob has seen him in the neighbourhood, even though its a very rare occurrence. Then Rob recalled that he recently saw the Duke driving around the Montecito neighbourhood in LA. Even though it was quick, Rob revealed that the Duke looked like he was sporting a ponytail.

Quickly backing up, Rob requested not to “quote him” but to him as a casual observer, it did look like Prince Harry had grown his hair very long and was pulled back very tightly by a ponytail. Given that Prince Harry has not been seen or photographed since November 2020, it could be possible that the Prince is enjoying the LA lifestyle and is now sporting a ponytail!

In other news, it was recently reported that by royal expert Katie Nicholl, in her interview with Entertainment Tonight that Harry and his brother Prince William had reconnected virtually over the holidays. Christmas and New Year included phone and video calls as well as presents being exchanged between the Sussexes and the Cambridges. Moreover, it was "an opportunity" for both families to come together and connect in an otherwise very busy and chaotic year.

