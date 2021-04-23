Prince Harry spotted out and about in Los Angeles lunching with philanthropist Wallis Annenberg

Looks like Prince Harry returned with a negative Covid-19 test from the UK and thus ventured out for a private lunch with Wallis Annenberg.

Prince Harry returned to the US from UK on Tuesday this week after attending grandfather Prince Philip's funeral. While reports stated that the Duke of Sussex is under quarantine, he was seen lunching with philanthropist Wallis Annenberg on Thursday in Los Angeles. Looks like Harry returned with a negative Covid-19 test from the UK and thus ventured out for a private lunch with the Annenberg Foundation president Wallis Annenberg.

According to a Page Six report, the duo were seen lunching at the super exclusive Hollywood club San Vicente Bungalows. The club reportedly has a zero-tolerance policy for usage of phones and clicking pictures inside its premises. A source told the publication, "They sat outside, far from other people, and Harry came in wearing a mask." The Annenberg's have a connection with the royal family that goes way back. Wallis’ father, Walter Annenberg, was the US ambassador to the UK under Richard Nixon from 1969 to 1974.

However, the secret meeting was far away from the eyes of the paparazzi. We wonder if Prince Harry is working on some newer projects after backing a mental health company and scoring deals with Netflix and Spotify.

Meanwhile, as Harry was lunching with Annenberg, his pregnant wife Meghan Markle and son Archie Harrison were also seen in Montecito, California. The Duchess was gleefully smiling under her mask as she adorably carried Archie in her arms.

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle flaunts growing baby bump, carries son Archie as they're snapped first time since Harry's return

Share your comment ×