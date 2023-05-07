Prince Harry spotted rushing back to US minutes after King Charles Coronation for Archie's birthday

Reportedly, Meghan Markle had planned an intimate party for her son Prince Archie’s fourth birthday celebrations on May 6 which co-incidentally fell on the same day as the royal coronation of King Charles. Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry would attend the coronation of King Charles III alone and it did happen like that. Well, Archie’s birthday celebrations are believed to be the reason behind Duchess of Sussex declining the invitation of coronation. Now Harry was spotted leaving London less than an hour after his father King Charles III’s coronation ceremony ended Saturday.

Prince Harry spotted rushing back to US minutes after King Charles Coronation

The Duke of Sussex rushed back to California to mark his presence on the occasion of his son Archie’s 4th birthday. He was snapped at the VIP Windsor Suite in Heathrow Airport at around 3 p.m. local time. The Duke was in UK for just a few hours as he arrived on a commercial flight. However, royal biographer Omid Scobie revealed that Meghan skipped the grand event to ‘protect her peace.’ He was quoted saying, ““[They] would rather the attention didn’t go onto her. If you look back at some of Harry and Meghan’s biggest problems, it was all down to the fact that the attention was always on them at times when it shouldn’t have been.”

King Charles to mend family relations

As per the reports, King Charles is seeing his coronation ceremony as an opportunity to mend his familial relations. A source addressed the matter, saying, “Relations between the King and his brother have never been this bad. It has turned into a real battle which he never expected, and it’s left him tired and infuriated.” The coronation could prove as an opportunity for the two brothers to reconcile. The Independent revealed that the Duke of York was, in fact, not invited to the ceremony.

ALSO READ: Is Prince Harry planning to skip King Charles' Coronation concert? Sources reveal details