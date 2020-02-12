Prince Harry still 'greatly affected' by mother Princess Diana’s tragic death? Find Out

A source has suggested that Prince Harry is still greatly affected by his mother Princess Diana’s sudden death. Read on to know more.

Prince Harry has been vocal about his childhood struggles following the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and how the incident affected him emotionally. He also voiced his opinion on the role played by the press during their incident. Many experts believe that their decision to step back from the royal family, Megxit, is partly driven by the intrusive coverage of the couple by the British media and the constant scrutiny they are subjected to. In a recent interview with the New York Times, Royal author Tina Brown said she believes Harry is still affected by the death of his mother.

The British writer is well known for her book, The Diana Chronicles, which came out in 2007. During the interview, she insisted that the issues he faced after Diana’s death, has made him an unhappy man. There are some very deep wounds that have still not healed. She also stated that during the whole media circus surrounding the royal exit, Prince Charles has handled the situation like a future king by balancing his role as father, who wants his son to be happy no matter what, and as a man who wants to protect the monarchy.

After putting some distance between them and the royal family, the two are now staying in Canada with their son Archie. The couple has ensured to take all the steps for preserving their privacy. In their public statement about the royal exit, the couple stated that their final plan is to settle in America for good. And according to a source close to the couple, Meghan and Harry have started looking for houses in Los Angeles, Duchess of Sussex’s hometown, E online reported.

