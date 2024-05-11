Prince Harry Struggles To Handle Awkward Fan Interaction At UK Invictus Games Event; Watch

Prince Harry was outside St. Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday after an event when a group of people greeted him and wanted to take pictures and videos with the prince. The 39-year-old, royal family member then got into an awkward situation with a fan who was holding two phones.

The Duke of Sussex in an uncomfortable situation

Prince Harry founded the competition which brings together military members and veterans for events such as wheelchair basketball and sit-sown volleyball, in 2014. Since its inception in London, the Invictus Games have taken place in The Hague, Orlando, Toronto, Dusseldorf, and other cities. This year was the 10th anniversary of the event which was held in the UK on May 8.

When Harry was waiting outside St. Paul's Cathedral, a group of fans wanted to take pictures with him and as the line went on, a woman had two phones that she directly held towards Harry's face. Then, Prince held the female fan's hand which led to her pulling her arms back and he asked her, 'You have got two cameras, How did you end up with two cameras?' 'That doesn't even make sense!' he continued. Soon after the small interaction, Meghan's husband continued to meet people with a smile on his face.

Prince Harry came alone to the Invictus Games

Harry launched the multisport Paralympic-style games for wounded or injured servicemen and veterans and he travelled to the UK alone for the 10th Anniversary as his wife will be visiting Nigeria soon. The Duchess will accompany Harry to Nigeria for a tour following the Invictus Games service. The couple was invited by the Chief of Defense Staff, the country’s top military leader. They are scheduled to be interacting with various authorities and immerse themselves in local culture.

During his trip to the United Kingdom, The Post confirmed that the prince would not be meeting his estranged father due to the king’s packed schedule. “The duke, of course, is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon,” Harry’s spokesperson told The Post. No father is too busy to be meeting his son but it seems like King’s schedule includes a garden party at Buckingham Palace and his weekly audience with the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak. The rumor has it that the Duke of Sussex will also not be meeting his brother, Prince William, or his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, either. Notably, this is Harry’s first visit after King Charles’ cancer prognosis in February.

