Prince Harry takes Dutch lessons, dons an orange outfit in the new promo ahead of 5th Invictus Games; WATCH

Prince Harry is gearing up for the 5th Invictus Games and in a recently released promo ahead of the same, he was seen chatting up with the Netherlands team in a virtual meet. The Duke of Sussex showed off his excitement for the upcoming games which will be held in Netherlands this year and to prepare for the same, he was even seen learning Dutch.

In the video, Prince Harry was joined by Harry Jelle van der Steen, Wouter Bakker, Fenna Geugjes, and Alina Zoet. The video showed the athletes teaching a few Dutch terms to Prince Harry, so as to prepare him ahead of the Invictus Games which will be held in their home country. Prince Harry can be seen quizzing the athletes on some common Dutch terms he can use as he asks, "One more time guys, please. You know I need to get this right, and I really want to get it right as well. So how do I say, 'Good afternoon. You've done a great job,' in Dutch?'"

Check out Prince Harry's video here:

Ahead of the games that will be held in Hague, Prince Harry is then changing into all orange get up as he says, "Thank you, see you soon in The Hague." The Netherlands team is then seen applauding him forT his bright orange look.

The Invictus Games are returning this year after getting cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year's games will be hosted in The Hague from April 16 to 22, 2022.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to skip Prince Philip’s upcoming memorial service; Reports