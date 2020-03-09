Prince Harry takes a ride in £65k electric Mercedes driven by six time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, received the experience of being driven by six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton in an electric Mercedes worth sixty-five thousand pounds at the inauguration of The Silverstone Experience in Northamptonshire on Friday. The museum is home to British Racing Drivers' Club's (BRDC) and also houses for visitors. According to Daily Mail, Prince Harry was greeted by two more F1 drivers, Williams-Mercedes racer George Russell and Red Bull Racing's Alexander Albon at the occasion.

Former F1 champion Damon Hill who lifted the trophy along with the Williams team in 1996 also graced the occasion. Prince Harry took part in interactive sessions, spoke to the local students in the Tech Lab section, met the volunteers and chatted with the next generation of engineers and racing drivers. The museum is built with the hope to instill passion and love for engineering in today's generation and in the young engineers. Exhibitions and learning programs are a few ways of achieving the same.

The Silverstone Experience is a brand-new immersive museum that tells the story of the past, present, and future of British motor racing. Attended by six-time Formula One World Champion Lewis Hamilton MBE, The Duke of Sussex and other F1 names, the event was all about British motor racing. These annual awards also brought the Duchess, Meghan Markle to the event which is one of the last official engagements that they are carrying out before stepping down as senior members of the British royal family on March 31.

