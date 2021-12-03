Prince Harry talking again with Prince Charles for the first time since stepping down as senior royal?

Prince Harry and Prince Charles might seem to have been on a rift ever since the former stepped down as a senior royal, but according to a report from Page Six, the two are talking again. While the father-son duo had seen each other last during Prince Philip's funeral in April, they are reportedly back on speaking terms.

Prince Charles also hasn't met his granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor who was born in July 2021, and have been staying at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home in California along with her older brother Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor. According to Page Six, Prince Charles "was hugely hurt" when Harry and Meghan decided to quit being senior royals. However, Page Six's source has also noted, “I don’t think [Harry and Charles] talked for a good while, but now the channels of communication are open.”

However, Page Six has also reported that it's not "all roses" between the father-son duo and they don't interact as much. "It’s not like they are sitting down for a heart-to-heart on the phone once a week," Page Six's report added.

Only recently, speculations had arisen about the royal family member who had reportedly made remarks on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie's skin colour. A book named Brothers and Wives by Christopher Andersen had alleged that it was Prince Charles who made those remarks. However, the claim has been denied by Charles' spokesperson terming it as "fiction", but no statement has been issued from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's side about the same.

The book contains many claims about the royal family, especially about the apparent rift between the Sussexes and the rest of the royals, however, nothing has been confirmed by either of the parties.

