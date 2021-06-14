Prince Harry texted about Lilibet Diana's birth to 'peacemaker' Kate Middleton instead of Prince William?

Royal sources claim Kate Middleton's role as a "bridge" between Harry and Willam was cemented after the Duke of Sussex's recent message to her.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana. The news of their daughter's arrival was met with a lot of love from fans as well as members of the royal family including the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. It has now been reported that as per sources close to the royal family, that Prince Harry particularly shared the news of his daughter's birth via text with one royal family member and it wasn't his brother Prince William.

According to a report by The Mail, a Palace source stated that Prince Harry shared the happy news of Lilibet Diana's arrival with Kate Middleton first. The sources further added that Prince Harry's text message to Kate was a way of "cementing her role as a bridge between him and his brother." It was reported earlier as well that the Duchess of Cambridge has been acting as a peacemaker between the brothers.

Previously, Kate acted as a bridge between the brothers during Prince Philip's funeral when she was seen taking a step back to let the brothers catch up as they walked out after the funeral ceremony. A royal source pointing out Middleton's move at the time had said, "Harry appeared grateful for the opportunity, and Kate seemed to make a point of letting the brothers walk alone together, having briefly chatted to Harry as well", via The Sun.

After Lilibet Diana's birth, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had shared a congratulatory message for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their Instagram handle. The message read, "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton ‘can't wait to meet’ Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s baby girl Lilibet Diana

Share your comment ×