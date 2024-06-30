Prince Harry To Be Honored At 2024 ESPYS Award? Here's What Report Says

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, 39, is all set to receive the Pat Tillman Award for Service at the 2024 ESPY Awards. This prestigious honor, named after NFL player and U.S. Army Ranger Pat Tillman, recognizes individuals who use their sports platform to positively impact others.

Duke of Sussex honored for impact with Invictus Games Foundation

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry was selected as the 2024 honoree for his significant impact on the veteran community through the Invictus Games Foundation. Founded after his 10-year service in the British Armed Forces, including tours in Afghanistan as a forward air controller and Apache helicopter pilot, Prince Harry's Foundation empowers wounded servicemen and women by promoting sports activities to foster community and resilience.

While learning that Prince Harry being awarded the Pat Tillman Award at this year's ESPYS, he remarked, “This is for our entire service community.”

Also, the update is The Invictus Games have grown into a global movement, impacting soldiers worldwide. Marking the 10th anniversary of the Games, Harry has been commemorating the Invictus community through visits to the U.K. and Nigeria.

Harry and Meghan launch Winter Invictus Games in Canada for 2025

Brother of Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry prepares for inaugural Winter Invictus Games in Whistler, Canada in 2025. Joined by Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, they launched a year of celebrations in February. Also honored are Dawn Staley with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance and Steve Gleason with the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage.

Kate Jackson, ESPN’s VP of Production, expressed her honor in recognizing Steve Gleason, Dawn Staley, and Prince Harry for their efforts in creating positive change and promoting inclusivity for marginalized communities. She admires their resilience and perseverance and is excited to celebrate their achievements at The 2024 ESPYS.

Adding to Harry’s honor, this year’s ESPYS will be hosted by Serena Williams, a close friend of Harry and Meghan. You can also watch the ESPYS on July at 8 p.m. on ABC.

