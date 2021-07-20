Prince Harry told royals about his memoir 'moments' before announcing?; Prince Charles ‘surprised’ by news

Former royal Prince Harry reportedly "scrambled" to inform the royal family about his upcoming memoir just "moments" before it was announced. The royal who stepped down from The Firm in January 2020 has been writing an explosive book about his last year in California, it is reported that the 36-year-old Duke talks about a 'tsunami of fear' he faced.

Now, The Sun is reporting that the royal family was caught off guard by Harry’s plan, some sources even said that Prince Charles was "surprised" at the news. Palace aides did want to answer questions as Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall attended a reception at the Duchy of Cornwall Nursery, in Lostwithiel. One said: "We are more likely to answer questions next year when this memoir is due to be published."

Another source spoke to The Sun and said: “Harry scrambled to contact his family only when he knew the story was coming out- just moments before it became public.” For now, it’s unclear if the Duke told his grandmother aka The Queen of his plans.

As far as his memoir goes, the Duke of Sussex has been working with American “power ghostwriter” J. R. Moehringer who has promised to deliver a “wholly truthful and accurate” account of Harry’s life since Megxit. The highly anticipated book is scheduled to hit shelves at Christmas or early in the new year. In a statement confirming the book, the Duke said: "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man, I have become.

“I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned - I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. “I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful.”

