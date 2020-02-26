Prince Harry touched down in the UK sans Meghan Markle for his last round of royal duties; Details Inside

Prince Harry has returned to the UK, without Meghan Markle, for his last round of royal duties before exiting the royal family. Read on to know more.

After spending a few peaceful weeks with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie in Canada, Prince Harry is back on UK soil. Harry was seen arriving in Edinburgh dressed in casual clothes. He wore jeans paired with a black puffer jacket, brown boots and a gray baseball cap. His wife and son did not accompany him.

Harry is scheduled to appear at an eco-tourism summit on February 26 in Edinburgh. The meeting is one of the pending royal obligations that the 35-year-old will has to take care of before he and Meghan officially exit from the royal family, ET Reported. According to Page Six, a source has revealed that the couple will join the royal family for cousin Princess Beatrice’s wedding, which will take place on May 29. The couple will fly back to London for the ceremony.

The news of Harry landing in the UK comes a day after various reports asserted that Queen Elizabeth II feels the royal exit has damaged the monarchy. A source close to the Queen told royal expert Katie Nicholl that Elizabeth does not want to talk about Meghan and Harry’s royal exit because the queen believes the ongoing discussion about the royal family is damaging to the monarchy, Vanity Fair reported.

According to some reports published earlier this month, the queen recently also banned Harry and Meghan from naming their charity “Sussex Royal” because of their royal exit. According to a report by Daily Mail, back in July, Harry and Meghan had registered their charitable foundation under the name Sussex Royal The Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. While this was before they quit their royal duties, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not allowed to use the name for their foundation anymore. ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth thinks Meghan Markle and Prince Harry damaged the monarchy? Find Out

