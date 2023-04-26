Prince Harry trial: Did Late Queen secretly pay 'large sum of money' to settle phone hacking claim?

Prince Harry seems to have opened Pandora’s box containing the royal family’s secrets. As the secrets keep spewing out one by one, they bring a shocking revelation along. The recent court trial has revealed that Prince William was paid a “very large sum of money” by Rupert Murdoch’s UK newspaper business to settle the phone-hacking claim.

Prince William received a secret payment

Prince Harry submitted documents in court this Tuesday to prove that William was paid a substantial amount of money to settle from the News Group Newspapers. The Prince of Wales allegedly received a secret payment in 2020 to settle the phone hacking claim. Harry is currently suing NGN for gathering unlawful information. Several high-profile individuals are joining this legal battle alongside Harry, one of them being Elton John. Another shocking piece of information was brought forward by David Sherborne, the lawyer representing Harry in this case.

Sherborne claimed that a “secret agreement” was put into place with the approval of Queen Elizabeth. The agreement dictated that none of the royal family members would pursue legal claims against the publisher until a series of phone-hacking cases concluded.

The Duke of Sussex also mentioned how he felt like the tabloids “owned him.” He also claimed that he tried to block the journalist from attending his and Meghan’s wedding. Harry confessed in his witness statement saying that he did not know about this agreement until 2012.

Phone recording between Charles and Camila

Harry has alleged that the Royal Family was trying to avoid public embarrassment following the publication of a recording of a call by The Sun. The recording was of a phone call between Charles and Camila Parker Bowles from when they were having an affair in 1997.

The filing states, “The institution was incredibly nervous about this and wanted to avoid at all costs the sort of reputational damage that it had suffered in 1993 when The Sun and another tabloid had unlawfully obtained and published details of an intimate telephone conversation that took place between my father and stepmother in 1989, while he was still married to my mother. This agreement, including the promises from NGN for delayed resolution, was, obviously, a major factor as to why no claim was brought by me at that time.”

Sherborne stated that in “discussions and authorisation” of the agreement, what was shocking was that the late Queen and two of her secretaries were involved, as well, as William and Harry’s secretaries were present.

News Group Newspapers defends themselves

Anthony Hudson KC claimed that the Duke’s allegations were “flatly inconsistent” with the other parts of the case. He also alleged that Harry has a “belated reliance on the asserted, unpleaded secret agreement between the institution and NGN. This delay is matched by the extreme vagueness with which the circumstances of the secret agreement are described in the Duke of Sussex’s evidence.”

The barrister also pointed out that Harry had not mentioned in his evidence the specifics of who made the agreement, when it was made, and also who it applied to. The details about the expiration of the contract were also not mentioned.

