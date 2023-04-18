Prince Harry tries to reconcile his relationship with King Charles; avoids attempts to talk to Brother William

With King Charles’s coronation on the way, Prince Harry seems to be making amends. He reportedly held “peace talks” with his father.

King Charles and Queen Camila are set to be crowned at the coronation ceremony that will be held on May 6. Harry will be attending the ceremony without his children and wife, Meghan Markle. A source reports that Harry has been trying to reconcile his relationship with his father, King Charles, in advance of his visit to the ceremony. He reportedly held “peace talks” with his father after years of having a rocky relationship with him.

After leaving the palace behind and moving to California, and released his memoir ‘Spare’ things have only gotten worse. Speculations rose, and people were wondering if the father-son relationship had any chance of being fixed. A friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has revealed that there have been “positive conversations” between Harry and King Charles. He reportedly contacted his father after confirming his attendance at the ceremony next month.

Prince Harry did not make an attempt to talk to Prince Wiliam

Prince Harry reportedly has not made an attempt to talk to his brother Prince William. Harry made a shocking revelation in his book about how the Prince of Wales, William, assaulted him in his home right before his marriage. Harry wrote in the book how William called Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive.” William tried to defend hi opinion claiming he was helping his sibling. Harry replied, “Are you serious? Help me? Sorry – is that what you call this? Helping me?”

The conversation apparently turned into a physical attack and Harry narrated what happened, “He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.” The last time the siblings were seen in public together was at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September.

