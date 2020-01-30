Prince Harry is trying to protect Meghan Markle and son Archie from 'whatever it takes', says friend
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have begun their new life in Canada but one cannot help but think about the massive royal drama that ensued since they announced their bombshell decision. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have now successfully stepped down as senior members of the royal family and are working to become financially independent. After an intense few weeks, Prince Harry's friend and polo star Nacho Figueras has opened up about the couple in a new ABC News special titled 'Royal Divide: Harry, Meghan, and the Crown'.
Talking about their decision to move to Canada with son Archie Harrison, Nacho said, "He's being a father. This is a guy who is trying to protect his cub and his lioness from whatever it takes." Adding, "I spoke to Harry a few days ago. He has suffered a lot from all of the things that have happened to him. He suffers a lot from people judging him."
The couple have faced intense scrutiny since they got married. From racist coverage to publishing private letters, the British media's coverage has come under the spotlight more than ever. Another friend of Harry echoed similar thoughts as Nacho's. JJ Chalmers, a former Royal Marine, told BBC, "When you look at the decision that he's made, I think at the forefront of that is to protect his family, because that's the number one rule, is to be a father and to be a husband."
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Since their move to Canada, Meghan and Harry have been snapped separately. While Harry was spotted at the airport, Meghan was snapped walking her dogs and taking a stroll with son Archie.
