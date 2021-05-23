Prince Harry upsets grandmother with new interview? Queen Elizabeth has reportedly taken it 'very personally'

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly "deeply upset" about Prince Harry's criticism of the royal family in his recent interview for The Me You Can't See docuseries.

Prince Harry once again sat down with Oprah Winfrey for an interview, this time for a series co-produced by him for Apple TV, titled The Me You Can't See. The Duke of Sussex opened up about his brush with anxiety, his and Meghan Markle's royal exit, and more in an explosive interview that seems to have once again rattled the royal family. Reports suggest that Queen Elizabeth isn't too happy with Prince Harry for his criticism about the family as well as his comments about Prince Charles' parenting.

As per The Mail, a source has informed that Queen Elizabeth is "deeply upset" about Prince Harry's comments and said, "Harry’s grandmother has taken this very personally and is deeply upset by what Harry has said, in particular, his comments about Charles’s parenting and suggesting his father knows no better because of how he was brought up. It has been a very upsetting time."

In the docuseries, Harry accused the royal family of "total neglect" and claimed that Prince Charles allowed him to "suffer" as a child and also hinted at "generational trauma" in relation to his father's growing up as well.

Further also mentioning about his relationship with wife Meghan Markle and what led to their royal exit, Prince Harry said, "I thought my family would help, but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence, total neglect."

It was recently reported that Prince Harry's relationship with the royal family has been 'hanging by a thread', especially after his recent comments about the family.

