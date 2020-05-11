Prince Harry urges people to support each other amid COVID 19; Says ‘look out for those who have gone quiet’

Speaking about the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown, Prince Harry urged people to support each other and look out for those who have gone quiet.

Prince Harry is trying to spread positivity and hope amid the Coronavirus pandemic. The COVID-19 lockdown has taken a toll on people’s mental health across the world. While practicing social distancing to avoid contracting the disease, many are finding it difficult to open up about their fears and worries amid the ongoing health crisis. In an attempt to spread awareness about the importance of focusing on mental health issues, Harry urged people to keep in touch with each other while practicing social isolation.

Harry was supposed to kick off his Invictus Games in The Netherlands on Sunday, a series of athletic competitions for injured service members, similar to the Paralympics. However, because of the Coronavirus lockdown, the organisers had to postpone the event to next year. But this did not stop Harry from sharing a personal motivational video message on Twitter. The video posted on the foundation's Twitter account addressed the Invictus community. In the clip, he admitted that Coronavirus has changed people’s life and asked them to support those in need.

“Marking what would have been the Opening Ceremony for the @InvictusGamesNL, our Patron The Duke of Sussex shares his best wishes to supporters and competitors, and outlines plans this week to bring The Hague home to you,” the caption of the video read. “Life has changed dramatically for all of us. Supporting each other through this challenging time. I continue to hear amazing stories of families coming together over online platforms," he said. “I hope all of those in the Invictus family are coping well and supporting each other through these challenging times," he added.

The 35-year-old prince, who has always been vocal about mental health issues mentioned ask people to help those who have stopped sharing their feeling. “Please lookout for those who have gone quiet or that are no longer visible on the chat sites. You guys are the best at this, so I have no doubt you are all running around and supporting one another."

Since we can’t physically get together, he urged people to virtually stay connected with their loved ones. He asked people to get involved in fun virtual activities “We cannot be together in person. You never know, it may be fun and a change from the norm, he added.

"Alongside the virtual activities from the team in The Hague, I am delighted that the Invictus Games Foundation will be hosting a virtual conference with international speakers and participants sharing their thoughts and experience of resilience and why the Invictus spirit is so important," he said. He concluded the video by asking people to ‘stay safe and stay home.’

Harry is currently self-isolating with his family in the USA. According to the latest report, the family is currently living at a luxurious mansion owned by Tyler Perry. This place is worth USD 18 million and is situated at a hilltop in Beverly Hills. Meghan and Harry’s little munchkin Archie Harrison turned one on May 6. And to mark their baby boy’s special day, the couple shared an adorable video of their son. In the clip shared on Save The Children UK and Save With Stories’ Twitter handle, Meghan can be seen reading to Archie. “Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex reads "Duck! Rabbit!" for Archie's birthday,” the caption alongside the video read.

These campaigns are working for helping kids who have been adversely impacted amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. In the adorable video, captured by Harry, Archie can be seen smiling and turning the pages of the book as his mother reads out the story for him. With her son comfortably sitting on her lap, Meghan shows the pages to the cameras while reading the book. At one point the couple makes silly duck noises which makes their baby break out into a wide grin. It was reported that the baby boy was scheduled to connect with his uncle William and aunt Kate via Zoom call to mark his first birthday.

Even though Harry no longer lives in the UK, he virtually keeps in touch with his royal family. Earlier this year when his father Prince Charles tested positive for COVID 19, Harry video called him to check on him. Both he and his elder brother Prince William video called their father together.

