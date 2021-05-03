Prince Harry at Vax Live Concert: We stand in solidarity with India battling devastating COVID 19 second wave

During an appearance on Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, Prince Harry stated that "access to the vaccine cannot be determined by geography."

Prince Harry was amongst the several big names who made their presence felt at Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World. For the unversed, Harry and Meghan Markle serve as campaign chairs of Vax Live, which "aims to inspire vaccine confidence worldwide and help get the COVID-19 vaccines to everyone, everywhere," as per Global Citizen's statement.

During his passionate speech, The Duke of Sussex greeted everyone, shedding light on how they are "at a defining moment in the global fight against COVID-19," via People. The concert, he said, is a "celebration" of "the vaccinated frontline workers in the audience and the millions of frontline heroes around the world." Addressing the frontline workers, Harry noted how they spent 2020 courageously and selflessly battling to protect everyone as well as how they "served and sacrificed, putting themselves in harm's way, that too "with bravery knowing the costs. We owe you an incredible depth of gratitude, thank you."

Harry then shifted gears in his address to talk about how they're coming together for Vax Live because the COVID-19 pandemic "cannot end unless we act collectively with an unprecedented commitment to our shared humanity. The vaccine must be distributed to everyone everywhere." According to Harry, they cannot rest or truly recover until "fair distribution" of the vaccines is imparted "to every corner of the world." Their mission in front of them is that they cannot afford to fail out which the concert is about. "The virus does not respect borders and access to the vaccine cannot be determined by geography. It must be accepted as a basic right for all and that is our starting point," Harry stated. Harry added that none of them should be comfortable thinking that they could be fine when there are still so many others who are suffering. According to Harry, in reality, particularly at the times COVID-19 pandemic, "when any suffer, we all suffer."

"We must look beyond ourselves with empathy and compassion for those we know, and those we don't. We need to lift up all of humanity and make sure that no person or community is left behind," Harry shared before showing his solidarity to India, which is currently battling a vicious second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. "What we do in this moment will stand in history and tonight, we stand in solidarity with the millions of families across India who are battling a devastating second wave."

Check out Prince Harry's photo from Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World below:

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra continues to raise money for Covid 19 fundraiser, says it will make a 'huge difference'

What do you have to say about Prince Harry's powerful speech at Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Share your comment ×