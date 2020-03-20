Prince Harry wants to inculcate THIS quality in his and Meghan Markle's son Archie when he grows up

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in Canada spending quality time with their son as they are self-isolated due to the coronavirus scare. Read below to know what is the one quality Harry wants in inculcate in his son, as Archie grows up.

After their awkward encounter with Prince William and Kate Middleton during the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in Canada. Harry and Meghan had left their son in the care of the latter's best friend Jessica Mulroney as the embarked on their final round of royal engagements in the UK. Now, the family is finally reunited as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making the most out of their self-isolation time due to the coronavirus scare.

In a recent report by US Weekly, Harry is happy to spend his time with Archie and wants a particular trait to be inculcated in his son, at the soonest. Harry wants to teach Archie, "the importance of treating people equally regardless of race and background. [That] is something Harry will drum into him as soon as he’s old enough to understand. They want to make the world a better place." Moreover, Archie loves being outside in nature, just like Harry and Meghan. Before the self-isolation route, Markle made sure to take her son on a walk every single day through the woods, which usually lasted around an hour or two.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan took to their Instagram page to share a statement on the coronavirus scare and how they plan to do their part on the same.

"There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit," The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrote.

