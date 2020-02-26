Prince Harry wants people to just call him ‘Harry’; Attends his first UK event since moving to Canada

During his first appearance in the UK since relocating to Canada, Prince Harry requested to be called just ‘Harry’. Read on to know more.

Prince Harry requested people to call him just ‘Harry’ during his first appearance in his country, United Kingdom, since relocating to Canada with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie. Harry recently arrived in Edinburgh to attend an eco-tourism summit. During the event, host Ayesha Hazarika, while introducing him, revealed that the Duke of Sussex wants people to call him just Harry. The event was one of the pending royal obligations that the 35-year-old has to take care of before he and Meghan can officially exit from the royal family, ET Reported.

Last month, Harry and Meghan announced that they have decided to step down as senior members of the royal family. Following this, the couple, with their son, moved to Canada. The news about Harry wanting to be addressed without his royal title comes days after multiple reports asserted that Queen Elizabeth II banned Harry and Meghan from naming their charity “Sussex Royal” because of their royal exit. Reportedly, once officially step down as the senior members, they will be allowed to retain their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles along with several other official titles. However, it seems like Harry is happy to let that go too.

Check of a few pictures of Prince Harry from the event:

When Harry arrived in the UK, to attend the event, he wasn't accompanied by his wife and son. According to Page Six, a source has revealed that the couple will join the royal family for cousin Princess Beatrice’s wedding, which will take place on May 29. The couple will fly back to London for the ceremony.

ALSO READ: Queen Elizabeth thinks Meghan Markle and Prince Harry damaged the monarchy? Find Out

Read More