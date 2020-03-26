Prince Harry wants to return to England to visit Prince Charles after his Coronavirus diagnosis?

Was Prince Harry planning on returning to England and visit his father, Prince Charles after his Coronavirus diagnosis? Read on to find out.

Even though in the official statement Clarence House confirmed that Prince Charles is only displaying mild symptoms, the announcement of his Coronavirus diagnosis left his younger son, Prince Harry, very worried. On March 25, it was officially announced that the 71-year-old Prince has tested positive for the deadly virus. It was also asserted that things are not serious and he is in good health. “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” the statement said.

When Harry, who is currently living in Canada with his wife Meghan Markle and 10-months-old son Archie, wanted to return to England and visit his ill father, Fox News reported. However, according to U.K. media correspondent Neil Sean, the 35-year-old got a call from his father who told him to not travel. Charles also assured him that he will be fine. Sean also revealed that both Harry and his brother Prince William virtually reunited with their father over a video and tried to cheer him up by cracking jokes.

It has been reported that Harry’s announcement about giving up his royal status for an independent life in January took a toll on his relationship with other family members, including his elder brother, father and the Queen. Meanwhile, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II is in good health. Charles, who is Queen’s eldest son, the first in line to the British throne. Amid the ongoing health crisis, the UK government has advised everyone over the age of 70, to self-isolate and stay away from social gatherings.

