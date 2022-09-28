Prince Harry was denied a meeting with Queen Elizabeth to discuss royal exit, claims new book

The book suggests that while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spending the December 2019 holidays in Canada, Harry tried to set up a discussion with the Queen. As reported by The Times, Prince Harry was apparently under the impression that they could sort things out over email but was informed that they would require a family conversation.

A new book by Valentine Low titled Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown has revealed details about the circumstances during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit. According to the book, Prince Harry was keen to have a meeting with his grandmother, late Queen Elizabeth II during the time and was allegedly denied the same as per the book.

According to Low, Harry and Meghan were informed that the conversation could not be held until January 29 and the book claims, "It fed into the narrative that they were not being taken seriously by the palace machinery, or by the rest of the family." In the book, Low also claims that Harry tried to set up a meeting with the Queen on his own but was informed that she was not available. The book's excerpt says, "Harry was incensed, because it was not true: the courtiers had got in the way, it seemed, because they saw the meeting with the queen as an attempt to pick the queen off before Harry started talks with the rest of the family", via US Weekly.

However two days after their return to the UK from Canada, Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping down from their royal roles and released a joint statement regarding the same in January 2020.

