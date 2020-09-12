Prince Harry was emotional over losing honorary military ranks post his and Meghan Markle's royal family exit?

According to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biography Finding Freedom, the Duke of Sussex was emotional when he was stripped of his honorary military ranks; that had been awarded to him as a senior royal, post his and Meghan's royal family exit.

It's hard to believe that we're inching closer to a year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's deeply controversial decision to step back from the royal family and becoming financially independent. Moreover, their LA move with baby Archie was also equally newsworthy as the family of three now resides in a USD 14 million Montecito mansion. However, their royal exit had one drawback that left Harry very emotional according to Finding Freedom, a biography on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge by royal experts Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

Harry was the recipient of many honorary ranks as a senior royal and post his and Meghan's royal exit, the 35-year-old lost those titles. "If his grandmother’s validation of his experiences served as encouragement, the most demoralising aspect of the new deal was his being stripped of his honorary military appointments that had been awarded to him as a senior royal," Scobie and Durand penned in Finding Freedom, according to Marie Claire UK. Given that he is a retired serviceman, Harry will always be able to wear his medals but he can no longer wear his uniform as "Captain General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Bas Honington, and honorary Commodore-in-Chief of the Royal Navy’s Small Ships and Diving Operations. These roles had come to an end."

A source shared with the authors that for Harry, letting go of the titles was a tough pill to swallow. Moreover, for Meghan, it was the most painful to witness him go through as it made Harry "emotional."

Moreover, at the Mountbatten Festival of Music, which is where Harry was allowed to wear his uniform for the last time, the Duke of Sussex was apparently overheard saying that he's "devastated" about having to stand down.

Being heartbroken for her husband, Omid and Carolyn claimed that the Duchess of Sussex confided in her friend that taking the titles off Harry was "so unnecessary," while adding, "And it’s not just taking something away from him, it’s also that entire military veteran community. You can see how much he means to them, too. So why? The powers are unfortunately greater than me."

