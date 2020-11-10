Prince Harry was left ‘saddened and disappointed’ after Royals denied his request on Remembrance Day

Prince Harry was reportedly disappointed after the palace officials denied the Duke’s request for a special tribute on Remembrance Day.

Prince Harry‘s request to have a wreath laid to pay respect to fallen servicemen and women during Sunday’s (November 8) Remembrance Day in England was denied by Buckingham Palace. The request was denied because he is “no longer representing the monarchy.” Prince William, Duchess Kate Middleton, and more royals were in attendance in person at the event, but Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are in the United States right now.

A source close to Prince Harry told People magazine that he “understands that he doesn’t have the same formal role in the family as he used to. But he was saddened and disappointed by the decision.”

In case you missed it, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan found a way to honour those fallen in their own way across the pond in California. Harry made his way to Los Angeles National Cemetery with Meghan Markle by his side and organised a special visit to pay a tribute to those who sacrificed themselves for the security and protection for others' freedom. In the photos surfaced online, Harry and Meghan dressed in an all-black ensemble with commemorative poppies placed on their outfits.

Mail Online reported Harry and Meghan carried bouquets of flowers which were picked from their Montecito garden. The bouquets were placed on the resting place of two Commonwealth soldiers—a man who had served in the Royal Australian Air Force and one from the Royal Canadian Artillery. The duo also placed a wreath at an obelisk in the cemetery with the words "In Memory of the Men Who Offered Their Lives in Defense of Their Country" inscribed on them.

