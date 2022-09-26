Prince Harry was 'morbidly obsessed' with keeping his and Meghan Markle's son Archie's birth secret

"One source described Harry as being 'almost morbidly obsessed' with keeping Archie 's birth as secret as possible," Katie Nicholl's book reads. "An unwritten contract between the royals and the public" was allegedly breached by Prince Harry's quest for secrecy as they were eager and expecting to know all about the new royal baby, as soon as Meghan Markle gave birth: "Behind the scenes, matters were so fraught that more than one official — as I know from personal experience — was reduced to tears of frustration and despair," stated Rebecca English, Daily Mail's royal editor.

New revelations about the royal family are being made in royal expert Katie Nicholl's new book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and the Future of the Crown, especially about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle! Amongst the big reveals, one which is sure to intrigue you is just how secretive Prince Harry allegedly wanted his and Meghan Markle's son Archie's birth to be.

According to Katie, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were determined to change the protocol when it came to a royal baby's birth. When Archie was born on May 6, 2019, Harry managed to leave the media bamboozled when his son actually arrived: "Harry had always enjoyed outfoxing the media. He and Meghan were thrilled to be safely delivered of their son in London's private Portland hospital even before the palace press office had confirmed the duchess was in labour." Two days after welcoming baby Archie, now 3, Harry and Meghan Markle had a single reporter asking questions and posed for a brief photo opportunity: "But it all felt stage-managed, with pre-approved questions, one journalist, and one photographer. It demonstrated the growing gulf between public expectations of Harry and what he felt obliged to give." Interestingly, Harry and Meghan also indulged in a private christening for baby Archie, refusing to release the names of their firstborn's godparents.

Talking about the double-edged sword when it came to the Sussexes' quest for secrecy, Katie noted that Harry and Meghan may have "served an ace" and "tore another page out of the royal notebook," but they subsequently damaged the Crown's relationship with "the press, the broadcasters, and by extension the public, who felt duped by the experience – whether that was a fair expectation or not."

The usual protocol following a royal birth sees the father, mother and newborn posing on the hospital steps as they're surrounded by the public and paparazzi. The new parents then answer a few questions before driving away. This was particularly seen when Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed their three children - Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4. In the past, Kate Middleton had confided how she found the post-natal photo shoots difficult, however, Nicholl revealed that the Princess of Wales "acquiesced because she will one day be queen and the mother of a king, so there was a legitimate public interest."

