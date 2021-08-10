Prince Harry was worried about appearing in Meghan Markle’s birthday video for THIS reason; FIND OUT

Like the loving husband that he is, Prince Harry was spotted making a cameo in wife Meghan Markle’s birthday video where the Duchess of Sussex, along with Melissa McCarthy unveiled the 40x40 campaign to encourage women around the world to spend 40 minutes of their time in community work. The Duke was somehow worried about the appearance later.

As per Metro, despite making a great appearance, the Duke was afraid of looking ‘weird’ in the video. His short appearance happened when the Duchess and the Bridesmaid star Melissa McCarthy were sharing their takes on the former’s new initiative to help women get back on their feet amid the pandemic. In the cameo, Harry was observed juggling in the garden of their Montecito mansion. The Duke, however, made sure that he was concentrating only on the juggling, which made Meghan and McCarthy laugh their hearts out.

According to Metro, while speaking during the press tour for 9 Perfect Strangers, McCarthy opened up about Meghan’s ‘amazing’ initiative that she announced amid celebrations for her 40th birthday. McCarthy said that Meghan wanted to “put some good and help some people out” via her 40x40 campaign. She also revealed Harry’s plans of juggling while their video goes on. Opening up about the Duke’s conversation, the actor said that the Duke enthusiastically pointed out that he can ‘juggle.’ Later, however, the Duke reportedly weighed in on whether people would find it ‘weird’ if he stood outside and juggled.

In the press tour, via Metro, McCarthy also informed about being the one who nudged Harry to go forward with the idea. “I was like, ‘weird in a way that will make me watch it five million times,’” she added.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle’s 40x40 initiative will cater to recruiting 40 activists, artists, athletes, and world leaders to spread awareness. Some big names have already joined the list, which includes stars like Adele, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, Stella McCartney, and poet Amanda Gorman. Adding to how wonderful the Sussexes are, McCarthy said that she finds them ‘inspiring’, ‘sweet’, and ‘funny.’

