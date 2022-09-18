Prince Harry wears military uniform as he joins Prince William for vigil at Queen's coffin
Prince Harry and Prince William joined their six cousins for a 15 minute vigil to honour Queen Elizabeth on Saturday.
After being granted special permission, Prince Harry was seen wearing his military uniform as he joined Prince William and Queen Elizabeth's other grandchildren for the vigil at her coffin. They joined cousins, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Vicount Severn to honour the monarch.
Prince William led the procession in, followed by Prince Harry and both were seen dressed in their Blues and Royals uniforms. Previously, during the procession of Queen Elizabeth's service as her coffin was moved to Westminster Hall, Harry wasn't allowed to wear his uniform and it caused quite a big discussion online given his service to the British Army for 10 years.
Prince William stood at the head of Her Majesty's coffin during the 15-minute vigil, with Princess Anne's two children, Peter and Zara beside him. Prince Harry was seen standing at the foot of the coffin alongside Prince Andrew's two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie during the vigil.
According to People, a royal source mentioned, "The grandchildren, at the King's invitation, are very keen to pay their respects — just as their parents are doing the evening before." A palace source also informed that Prince Harry the permission for Prince Harry to wear his uniform during the vigil came "at the King's request." Previously, Harry's spokesperson had released a statement saying he wasn't affected by the decision to not wear the uniform during the coffin service and that he would wear whatever he was asked to since he wanted to honour his grandmother.
