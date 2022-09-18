Prince Harry wears military uniform as he joins Prince William for vigil at Queen's coffin

After being granted special permission, Prince Harry was seen wearing his military uniform as he joined Prince William and Queen Elizabeth's other grandchildren for the vigil at her coffin. They joined cousins, Peter Phillips, Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Vicount Severn to honour the monarch.

Prince William led the procession in, followed by Prince Harry and both were seen dressed in their Blues and Royals uniforms. Previously, during the procession of Queen Elizabeth's service as her coffin was moved to Westminster Hall, Harry wasn't allowed to wear his uniform and it caused quite a big discussion online given his service to the British Army for 10 years.