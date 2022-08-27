Prince Harry wishes his and Meghan Markle's kids Archie and Lilibet 'could have met' his mother Princess Diana

Prince Harry is dutifully carrying forward Princess Diana's legacy as a humanitarian! At the recently held Sentebale Polo Cup in Colorado, the Duke of Sussex participated in a charity polo match benefitting his and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho's organization Sentebale, which was founded in 2006 to aide children in Africa who are affected by poverty, inequality, HIV / AIDS and recently, COVID-19.

A few days before Princess Diana's 25th anniversary (August 31, 1997), Prince Harry spoke fondly of his beloved mother, who touched the hearts of millions and millions with her innate kindness and continues to do so. On stage, via People, Harry shared how he and Prince Seeiso founded Sentebale 16 years ago in honour of their mothers while the mission of the organization was to support the most vulnerable young people on the planet, giving them care and help in order for them to thrive. The Duke of Sussex continued, "In Sesotho, the language of the Basotho, the word sentebale means forget-me-not."

"Next week is the 25th anniversary of my mother's death, and she most certainly will never be forgotten. I want it to be a day filled with memories of her incredible work and love for the way that she did it," Prince Harry tenderly disclosed. Furthermore, an emotional Harry confessed how he wished for his and Meghan Markle's children - Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1 - to have met their darling grandmother: "I want it to be a day to share the spirit of my mum with my family, with my children, who I wish could have met her. Every day, I hope to do her proud."

Prince Harry also praised his mother's "tireless" energy when it came to her efforts in supporting and destigmatizing those experiencing HIV and AIDS, while also touching upon how the charity connects to Diana today: "Fittingly, her favorite flowers were forget-me-nots. I hope we can remember my mother's legacy by recommitting to those that we serve, whoever and wherever they may be."

It's heartwarming to see how Prince Harry is faithfully following in Princess Diana's noble steps!

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be returning to the UK and Germany in September to attend three charity events.

