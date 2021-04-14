Prince Harry won't stay for 'too long' in the UK after grandfather Prince Philip's funeral; Here's Why.

The Duke of Sussex is currently quarantining at his earlier home Forgmore Cottage and has reunited with his cousin sister Princess Eugenie who lives there.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shifted base from the UK to the US last year and now currently live in the plush neighbourhood of Montecito, California. However, Prince Harry had to return to the UK earlier this week as his grandfather Prince Philip passed away on Friday. The Duke of Sussex is currently quarantining at his earlier home Forgmore Cottage and has reunited with his cousin sister Princess Eugenie who lives there.

While Prince Harry will have to furnish a Covid negative test ahead of Saturday's funeral, he won't be waiting too long to spend time with the family. According to a latest Page Six report, Harry doesn't plan on spending too much time and will rush back to California to be by wife Meghan Markle's side who is reportedly in her final trimester.

For the unversed, Meghan was advised by a team of doctors to not travel to the UK given the risk of her pregnancy. The Duchess of Sussex underwent a miscarriage last year. With Prince Harry in the UK, it will be the first time he will meeting his family members ever since he moved to the US and since his bombshell interview with Oprah aired.

On the demise of Prince Philip, Harry also penned a heartfelt note for his grandfather and paid a tribute. In his candid note, Prince Harry wrote, "He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ’til the end."

ALSO READ: Royal expert believes Prince Harry and royal family will 'put on a very good show' at Prince Philip's funeral

Will Prince Harry attend Prince Philip's funeral? Yes, provided he tests negative for Covid 19. Will Meghan Markle attend Prince Philip's funeral? No. The Duchess of Sussex, who is pregnant, has been advised not to travel. When is Prince Philip's funeral? The Duke of Edunburgh's funeral will be held on 17 April. How many people will attend Prince Philip's funeral? Only 30 members of the royal family will be present.

Share your comment ×