Prince Harry would NEVER let the makers of The Crown write a script on his life

The source recently revealed that Prince Harry does not want The Crown to feature his character. Read on to know more.

They say art imitates life, but Prince Harry is in no mood to let his story find its way to mainstream television. Harry has no interest in having his and Meghan Markle’s life playout for the audience on the popular series The Crown, and according to biographer Angela Levin, the prince is likely to reject any attempt to have their narrative written for a script to entertain the audience. Levin is the man who penned the 2018 book Harry: A Biography of a Prince.

During his recent interaction with BBC Breakfast, Levin shared some tidbits from an interview she did with Harry. The biographer stated that while speaking to her, the Duke of Sussex joked about stopping production of The Crown, a series that chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II, if the makers try to centre a plotline on his marriage to Meghan. Recalling the interview, Levin stated that when she went to meet him in the palace, Harry wanted to know if she was watching The Crown, Fox News reported.

Levin said she felt embarrassed because she wasn’t watching the series at the time. Harry then jokingly said that he will make sure he stops it before they get to him. Although, it seems like Harry would not have to worry about featuring in the serial. Suzanne Mackie, the executive producer of The Crown, has reportedly already made it clear that the show might not even make it to Harry and Meghan’s era. At the moment, the series is taking place somewhere between 1964 and 1977.

On January 8, Harry and Meghan ended up shocking the world, including their royal family, after they announced that they would step back as senior members of the royal family and work to become financially independent. After getting approval from the queen, the two have now started a new chapter of their lives with their son Archie, in Canada.

