Prince Harry's awkward encounter with Brooklyn Beckham raises questions about his relationship with the royal family?

In a recent video that made waves on Twitter, Prince Harry found himself in an awkward situation as he quickly passed by Brooklyn Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz, at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles during a game featuring the Los Angeles Football Club. This encounter has raised eyebrows and fueled speculation about the state of Prince Harry's friendship with David Beckham.

Prince Harry and Brooklyn Beckham's unexpected encounter

On a Sunday night at BMO Stadium, Prince Harry was on his way to his lavish $9,000-a-night VIP suite to watch a soccer match featuring the Los Angeles Football Club, which notably has ties to David Beckham. What caught everyone's attention was the way Prince Harry quickly passed by Brooklyn Beckham, the eldest son of David Beckham, and Nicola Peltz, his wife, without acknowledging them. A video capturing the moment showed Prince Harry glancing in their direction but not engaging with them.

It remains uncertain whether both parties actively chose not to engage with each other or if it was simply a matter of them not realizing they were crossing paths. The awkwardness of the situation left many wondering about the true nature of Prince Harry's relationship with the Beckhams and their inner circle.

Trouble in paradise?

This chance encounter has only added fuel to the ongoing rumors surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's close inner circle. Speculation had been rife about the state of Prince Harry's friendship with David Beckham and his wife, Victoria Beckham, even before this incident.

The rumor mill

Rumors had surfaced suggesting that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had ended their long-term friendship with the Beckhams. While these rumors had been circulating for a while, this encounter at BMO Stadium certainly didn't help to dispel them. It raised questions about the true status of the relationships within their inner circle.

