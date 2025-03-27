Prince Harry’s Charity Controversy: Resignation, Misogynoir Accusations, and Leadership Feud; Know Here

Prince Harry has stepped down from his role at Sentebale, the charity he co-founded, following accusations of “misogynoir” and leadership disputes. Dr. Sophie Chandauka, the chairwoman of the organization, has claimed that systemic prejudice and governance issues led to his and the trustees' resignation. The controversy has sparked debates about power dynamics within the charity.

Dr. Sophie Chandauka alleged that her tenure as chairwoman was marred by instances of poor governance, weak executive management, abuse of power, bullying, harassment, misogyny, and misogynoir. In a statement to the London Times, she claimed she was a whistleblower who exposed these issues, which ultimately led to tensions within the organization.

Misogynoir, a term coined by activist Moya Bailey, refers to prejudice against Black women. Chandauka has accused Prince Harry and the board of failing to support her efforts to maintain the integrity of the organization. She further claimed that the charity was being run as a “vanity project” for Harry, co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, and the trustees.

Disputes reportedly began after Chandauka assumed her role in July 2023. Her decision to move the fundraising operations to Africa allegedly caused friction among trustees, leading to calls for her resignation. However, she refused to step down and instead filed a lawsuit against Sentebale in England’s High Court.

Adding to the controversy, a video from April 2024 surfaced, showing Meghan Markle allegedly asking Chandauka not to stand next to Prince Harry at a charity event. This further fueled speculation of internal discord.

On Wednesday, the conflict reached its peak when Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso resigned from their positions, stating they had no other choice. In their joint statement, they expressed heartbreak over the breakdown of relations between the charity’s trustees and the chair of the board. They insisted that the trustees had acted in the best interest of Sentebale by requesting Chandauka’s resignation, while she, in turn, sued to retain her position.

Prince Harry and Prince Seeiso founded Sentebale in 2006 to support children affected by HIV/AIDS, in memory of their late mothers, Princess Diana and Queen Mamohato Bereng Seeiso. Despite their resignation, they affirmed their commitment to the charity’s mission and vowed to bring their concerns to the Charity Commission. While they no longer serve as patrons, they maintain their role as founders and remain dedicated to Sentebale’s cause.

